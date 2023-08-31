UTPB hosts their Shine a Light Sunrise Service four years after tragic shooting

"From the bottom of our hearts, we really thank everybody who's been here for us. And thank you for keeping on remembering them."

ODESSA, Texas — August 31, 2019 was a day the people of Odessa won't forget.

It was on this day four years ago that seven people were killed by a gunman.

Four years later, UTPB hosted their Shine a Light Sunrise Service on campus Thursday morning to pay tribute to the victims.

Seven seats were tied with yellow ribbon with a yellow flower placed on each chair in honor of the seven victims who lost their lives.

"I know it seems like we can't really express much, but it means so much," Rosie Granados, whose sister was killed in the shooting, said. "From the bottom of our hearts, we really thank everybody who's been here for us. And thank you for keeping on remembering them."

A piece of the Bright Star Memorial also remained on the stage as a place of reflection.

Each speaker took to the podium to either recount the tragic events that unfolded on this day or to share the message of spreading light and positivity as we move forward as a city.