UT Permian Basin students advocate for West Texas in Washington D.C.

The students had to the opportunity to spend a few days attending meetings with legislators.

ODESSA, Texas — Six students at the University of Texas Permian Basin had a big opportunity with leaders in the community.

They spent a few days at Washington D.C. alongside University President Dr. Sandy Woodley and other community leaders.

The Midland Chamber of Commerce and Odessa Chamber of Commerce organized the D.C. Fly-In. The idea was initiated by Kate Williamson, the Executive Director of the Shepperd Leadership Institute at UT Permian Basin. Kate is also the Chair of the Midland Chamber Board of Directors.

The goal was to advocate for West Texas where they attended panels ranging from bipartisanship, media, and the commercial space industry.