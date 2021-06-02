U.S. citizen caught smuggling seven undocumented immigrants in Presidio County

The driver will face federal along with state charges.

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas — Deputies with the Presidio County Sheriff's Office responded to a high-speed chase early Wednesday morning around 5:30 a.m.

It happened on Highway 67 when a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu failed to yield after turning around before the checkpoint located south of Marfa.

The pursuit continued towards Presidio where police and State Troopers also responded. Deputies deployed spikes to flatten the tires but the vehicle continued driving on three flat tires until it was forced off the road.

The driver who is a U.S. citizen, left the car and ran from officers. Deputies found seven undocumented immigrants in the vehicle. All of them were taken to Border Patrol for processing.