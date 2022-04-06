Union Pacific crews to begin repairs on railroad tracks damaged in fire

The Wednesday morning fire happened just west of Marathon, according to the Brewster County Sheriff's Office.

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — Union Pacific crews will begin repairs on a railroad track bridge near Marathon that was damaged in a fire Wednesday morning, according to the Brewster County Sheriff's Office.

BCSO deputies, the Marathon Volunteer Fire Department, the Alpine Volunteer Fire Department, the Texas A&M Forest Service and several ranchers and volunteers helped to contain the fire quickly after it started.

