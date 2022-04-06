Union Pacific crews to begin repairs on railroad tracks damaged in fire

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — Union Pacific crews will begin repairs on a railroad track bridge near Marathon that was damaged in a fire Wednesday morning, according to the Brewster County Sheriff's Office.
BCSO deputies, the Marathon Volunteer Fire Department, the Alpine Volunteer Fire Department, the Texas A&M Forest Service and several ranchers and volunteers helped to contain the fire quickly after it started.
Railroad track fire near Marathon
1 / 4
The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but BCSO noted the dry conditions and strong winds in the area.