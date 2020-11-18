UMC set to host Park & Pray event this weekend

The health system wants all join them in pray for their community and those on the frontline.

LUBBOCK, Texas — University Medical Center Health System will be having its Park & Pray event on November 21 in the UMC parking lot at 6:00 p.m.

According to the press release, the health system invites all those who want to come and pray for the people on the frontline and their community.

UMC says that all faiths can come and that they wanted to have this event in the spirit of Thanksgiving and this holiday season.

If you want to listen along to their prayers, you can tune into radio stations 104.9 the Beat, Mix 100.3,101.1 the Beard and KILL -96.3.

UMC has made it clear to make sure all those who come must remain in their cars at all time in an effort to practice social distancing.

“Although in separate vehicles, Park and Pray provides all those in attendance an invitation to come together and offer up prayers to Almighty God on behalf of frontline healthcare workers and first responders in Lubbock and beyond," says Mark Funderburk, UMC CEO. "Prayer is powerful, and prayer is effective. We will be in separate cars but of one purpose”

The event will feature many special guests that will speak and lead prayer. Lubbock first responders, EMS, Fire and Police departments will also attend the event and be honor for all the work they do for the community.

“This event is a wonderful opportunity for Lubbock to show the medical staff, employees of UMC and all healthcare workers the tremendous support and appreciation of our community," Funderburk says.