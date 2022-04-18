Two teenagers dead after shooting incident at Cahoon Park

Roswell Police Investigators believe the teens went to the park to buy a gun from another individual.

ROSWELL, N.M. — Two teenagers were killed in a shooting incident at Cahoon Park on April 16.

The incident took place around 5:00 p.m. near the tennis and basketball courts off of Riverside Drive in Roswell. 15-year-old Cameron Luna and 16-year-old Jorge Armendariz were found dead at the scene.

The initial investigation by Roswell PD's Criminal Investigations Division revealed that the teenagers were believed to be at the park with the intention of buying a gun from another individual. While waiting in their vehicle, multiple people got out of a different vehicle that had arrived at the park, and at least two of those people fired gunshots at the teenagers.

When the police arrived on the scene, one of the teenagers was found in the vehicle, while the other teenager was on the ground nearby.