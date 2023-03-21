Two arrested for smuggling illegal migrants near Marathon

The five illegal migrants that fled on foot were eventually detained by U.S. Border Patrol Agents.

MARATHON, Texas — Brewster County Deputies arrested two individuals involving in a human smuggling incident on March 20 near Marathon.

A Brewster County Deputy was following a black Chevrolet Tahoe when he saw the driver of the Tahoe pull over and let out five people who went into the pasture.

The Tahoe attempted to driver away, but was eventually pulled over and immediately detained. Both the driver, Maria Rocha, and the only remaining passenger, Mark Espino, were both officially charged with five counts of Smuggling of Persons.