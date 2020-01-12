Midland TSA officer dies from COVID-19

Gonzales is the 10th TSA employee to die from COVID-19.

ODESSA, Texas — A TSA officer at the Midland International Air and Space Port has died after contracting COVID-19.

Gabriel Gonzales, 49, passed away on November 21.

According to his obituary, he worked as a security officer for the Department of Homeland Security for 18 years.

The Transportation Security Administration confirmed his death in a statement on its website on Nov. 23.

Gonzales is the 10th TSA employee to die from COVID-19.

He joined TSA in September of 2002, not long after the agency was created in the wake of 9/11. He served as the Lead Transportation Security Officer.

"We remain committed to continuing to take every precaution to help protect our workforce as well as airline travelers," the statement reads.