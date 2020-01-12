Midland TSA officer dies from COVID-19

ODESSA, Texas — A TSA officer at the Midland International Air and Space Port has died after contracting COVID-19.
Gabriel Gonzales, 49, passed away on November 21.
According to his obituary, he worked as a security officer for the Department of Homeland Security for 18 years.
The Transportation Security Administration confirmed his death in a statement on its website on Nov. 23.
Gonzales is the 10th TSA employee to die from COVID-19.
He joined TSA in September of 2002, not long after the agency was created in the wake of 9/11. He served as the Lead Transportation Security Officer.
"We remain committed to continuing to take every precaution to help protect our workforce as well as airline travelers," the statement reads.
Gonzales was laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens on November 27.