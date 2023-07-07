Truck tractor catches fire resulting in roadway closure in Martin County

Fortunately there was only a minor injury and the roadway reopened at 2:15 p.m.

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS has released information about a major crash involving two vehicles on SH 349, 1/10 of a mile south of the intersection with SH 176 in Martin County.

Preliminary information indicates a southbound truck tractor with a trailer was struck from the rear by another southbound truck tractor with a trailer that was transporting diesel fuel.

The truck tractor transporting diesel fuel then caught fire and burned resulting in an extended roadway closure.

Both drivers were able to exit their trucks and the driver of the truck transporting fuel was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.