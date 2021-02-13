Family Promise of Midland to celebrate its 10-year anniversary

They have served 116 families including 401 individuals since opening their doors.

MIDLAND, Texas — Family Promise of Midland will be celebrating their 10-year anniversary on February 14.

They are known for their two programs they run; The Midland Interfaith Hospitality Network and Families Forward Transitional Housing.

Through these programs, four families have since become homeowners, while other have been able to rent houses and apartments.

These families main focuses include decreasing their debt and increasing their savings.