Senator John Cornyn announces Save Our Stages Act

TEXAS, USA — U.S. Senator John Cornyn has announced the Save Our Stages Act, a bill providing relief to music and entertainment venues suffering because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill would make grants available for those who are independent live music and entertainment venues.

Six months of financial support would be made accessible to these venues to stay afloat.

The bill would also preserve a critical culture and economic industry, providing employment for thousands of Texans.

Senator Cornyn expresses how Texans are going without paychecks and hurting financially each day venue doors remain shut.

“Each day these venues’ doors remain shut, countless Texans pass another day without a paycheck. All the way from music artists and ticket takers to the valets and bellhops at the hotel down the street, Texans are hurting because of the pandemic’s forced closures. Now that this bill has a bipartisan majority of the Senate, it’s time to pass it and deliver relief to those Texans.”