Texas DPS investigates fatal crash in Odessa

After two vehicles got into a collision with each other, a Ford Pickup came to rest on the train tracks and was struck by the train.
Credit: NewsWest 9

ODESSA, Texas — Texas DPS has been investigating a fatal crash in Odessa involving multiple vehicles and a train. 

The train-vehicle crash occurred near West Murphy and Business 20 around 8:25 a.m. According to Texas DPS, there was a crash between a Honda Minivan and a Ford F250 Pickup with a trailer before the train came into the picture. 

Due to the collision between the two vehicles, the Ford Pickup came to a stop on the train tracks and was eventually struck by the oncoming train. Texas DPS said that they could confirm a fatality, but they will not be able to provide further information until next of kin has been notified. 

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information. 

