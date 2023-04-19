Texas DPS investigates fatal crash in Odessa

The train-vehicle crash occurred near West Murphy and Business 20 around 8:25 a.m. According to Texas DPS, there was a crash between a Honda Minivan and a Ford F250 Pickup with a trailer before the train came into the picture.

Due to the collision between the two vehicles, the Ford Pickup came to a stop on the train tracks and was eventually struck by the oncoming train. Texas DPS said that they could confirm a fatality, but they will not be able to provide further information until next of kin has been notified.