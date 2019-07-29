MIDLAND, Texas — Sunday, July 28, deputies of the Midland County Sheriff’s Office were called to a disturbance at 5100 blk S CR 1175 around 6:30 p.m.

According to Sheriff Richard Gillette, shots were fired at deputies interviewing the victim and witness.

The civilians were quickly escorted to cover where they remained until back up arrived to safely remove them from the situation.

Authorities then began searching for the shooter but were unable to locate anyone.

No individuals were harmed during the incident.

Officials from the MCSO, Midland Police Department, Department of Public Safety and Ector County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search of the shooter.

The personnel searched for several hours however, was unable to locate.

The scene was cleared and residents were being let back into their homes.

Midland County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation and expects warrants to be issued.