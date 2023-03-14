State Representative Landgraf looks to enhance law enforcement response to fentanyl crisis through legislation

The house bills will also attempt to create harsher penalties for fentanyl dealers.

TEXAS, USA — State Representative Brooks Landgraf has been working on legislation to enhance law enforcement response to the fentanyl crisis as well as creating tougher penalties for fentanyl dealers.

“The fight against fentanyl is real, and we are all on the front lines whether we realize it or not,” Landgraf said. “This lethal drug has infiltrated every community in Texas. My heart breaks after talking with the families of West Texans who have lost their lives to fentanyl. Sadly, I’ve had several of those conversations in the last few weeks. I’m committed to fighting to secure the border and crack down on smugglers and dealers.”

Landgraf is working on House Bills 6 and 7. House Bill 6 would impose severe punishment for fentanyl-related crimes in Texas, while House Bill 7 would establish a committee, which would help provide recommendations for guiding state's border safety policies and the newly proposed Border Protection Unit.

“I’m working hard this session to pass House Bill 6 and House Bill 7,” Landgraf continued. “We need to increase penalties and empower law enforcement to fend off this crisis. I’m thankful state leaders like Speaker Phelan and Governor Abbott agree that we must act now to protect Texas communities from the ever-growing fentanyl threat. Ultimately, however, the burden of this fight is going to fall on parents and families, on friends and neighbors. It is up to all of us to be aware and keep each other safe.”