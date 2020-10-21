Spirit Creations to highlight West Texas Food Bank for Thankful Thursdays, starting November

MIDLAND, Texas — Starting Nov. 5, locally owned Spirit Creations will kick off the Thanksgiving season early by highlighting local nonprofits.
The first nonprofit to be highlighted during the season of thankfulness will be the West Texas Food Bank.
West Texas Food Bank expresses how thankful they are to be in partnership with the store.
“We at the Food Bank are so thankful for the partnerships we have throughout the 19 counties we serve, and for the willingness of our community to step up and help their own,” said Libby Campbell, Executive Director of the West Texas Food Bank. “Spirit Creations is such a fun and unique shop in Midland, and what a great opportunity to find a few early Christmas gifts and support the Food Bank!”