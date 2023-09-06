Sky High for Kids to hold Banquet and Sporting Clay Tournament in West Texas

MIDLAND, Texas — Sky High for Kids will be holding a two-day event that will help raise funds for kids battling cancer.
There will be a West Texas Banquet at the Bush Convention Center on September 7, and a Sporting Clay Tournament on September 8 at Jake's Clay.
There will be an auction at the banquet as well. Cocktail attire is recommended for those who plan on attending. For the clay shoot, people can either sign up individually or as a team. The ticket prices range from $100 to $1,000. The event is open to all skill levels and age groups. If you are under the age of 17, you must be with an adult.
Sky High for Kids supports kids dealing with cancer and other life-threatening conditions. The funds raised look to help hospitals and research centers with the battle of childhood cancer.