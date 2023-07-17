Serious data breach uncovered by City of Odessa

Mayor Javier Joven will be holding a press conference at 2:00 p.m. at City Hall to provide more details.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa has recently uncovered a serious data breach.

According to a press release from the city, accounts that were assigned to a high-ranking employee were accessed and information that would be classified as sensitive was transferred. This breach has launched an investigation.

Mayor Javier Joven will be holding a press conference at 2:00 p.m. at City Hall on July 17 to provide more details. There will also be a special council meeting taking place at 3:00 p.m.