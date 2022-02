The event will feature live music, guest speakers and more.

MIDLAND, Texas — San Jacinto Junior High will be hosting "A Celebration of Black History" on February 17.

The event will be held in the school cafeteria from 6 to 7 p.m.

Featured guest speakers include Sue Roseberry and Barbara Yarbrough.

There will also be student artwork on display and live music by Pocket Band.

Tanks Barbecue will be providing chopped beef sandwich plates for $10 for those who preordered them.