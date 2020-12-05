This week starts the 66th annual celebration of National Salvation Army Week.

The celebration was first recognized by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1954.

The Salvation Army operates more than 7,500 centers in communities across the United States, each of which collects high-quality data on a wide variety of poverty-related social services.

In West Texas like other communities across Texas, the Salvation Army is stretching to new territory.

Lieutenant Colonel Ronnie Raymer says the organization has had to keep up with all their normal services. Which includes food box services to accommodate an influx of people in need of help, also all while taking extra measures to keep shelters open and safe.



The Salvation Army has had to do all this while dealing with a decline in donations and support due to the widespread hardships COVID-19 has spread.

National Salvation Army week serves as an opportunity to celebrate our volunteers, donors, and program beneficiaries who have enabled us to serve in the United States for 135 years.

While also reminding of the crucial need for donations the organization has.

If you'd like to help you're encouraged to reach out to your local Salvation Army branch and call to find their specific needs.

If you'd like to make a monetary donation here's a link to the Salvation Army of Texas page, officials say any funds donated will stay in your community.

