Rope Youth Young Gentlemen's League holds recruitment mixer

MIDLAND, Texas — The Rope Youth Young Gentlemen's League held their annual recruitment mixer for the new school year on Monday night.
The Mentor Program strives to focus on helping young boys who are fatherless. These Permian Basin men are one step ahead to making a difference in their lives.
"Basically you will go into the school, join a lunch, which is usually like 30 minutes," said Karl Boroski, the Executive Director of Rope Youth. "It is 30 minutes a week...So we're heavy on life skill lessons, but we also do things like you know public speaking. We do finanical literacy. We think that's so, so important. We'll also do like leadership."
People can call the Executive Director of the program at 432-553-3116 if they are interested in joining.