Remembering former NewsWest 9 weather forecaster, Darrell Ward

MIDLAND, Texas — Longtime NewsWest 9 weather personality, Darrell Ward, died Friday.

Ward was part of the StormTracker 9 team for 22 years. He started at the station in 1986 as a part-time weather forecaster, before beginning his full-time weather career in 1996.

Aside from the weather, Ward had a passion for theater. He took part in performances at the Midland Community Theatre, and if you were lucky enough, you saw him as the villain in Summer Mummers. He played a great bad guy.

Ward leaves behind a loving wife and two sons.