Reeves County SO: Hospital employee taken into custody after being found with firearm

PECOS, Texas — The Reeves County Hospital was placed on lockdown Tuesday, according to a hospital spokesperson.
According to a Facebook post by the Reeves County Sheriff's Office, authorities received information about a person with a gun inside the hospital.
Law enforcement cleared both the hospital and the rural health clinic.
A hospital employee was taken into custody after they were found in possession of a firearm.
Everything has been cleared and the sheriff's office says there is no longer a threat. The hospital will resume regular business.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
NewsWest 9 has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story as we learn more.