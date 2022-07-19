Reeves County SO: Hospital employee taken into custody after being found with firearm

Authorities say the hospital and clinic have been cleared and there is no longer a threat.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PECOS, Texas — The Reeves County Hospital was placed on lockdown Tuesday, according to a hospital spokesperson.

According to a Facebook post by the Reeves County Sheriff's Office, authorities received information about a person with a gun inside the hospital.

Law enforcement cleared both the hospital and the rural health clinic.

A hospital employee was taken into custody after they were found in possession of a firearm.

Everything has been cleared and the sheriff's office says there is no longer a threat. The hospital will resume regular business.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

NewsWest 9 has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story as we learn more.