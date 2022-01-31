2 officers being escorted home Monday

MIDLAND, Texas — Two public servants in West Texas will soon be laid to rest.
Loving County Deputy Lorin Readmond, who was killed in a crash on January 29, is being escorted from Lubbock to Pecos on January 31.
Readmond's escort will begin at 1 p.m., and they are expected to pass through Midland on their way.
Amy Baiza, a communications officer with the Monahans Police Department, passed away on January 25.
A procession for Baiza will also be held on January 31. She will be escorted from the Midland International Airport to Fort Stockton.
According to Monahans PD, the procession will pass through Monahans around 3 p.m.