2 officers being escorted home Monday

MIDLAND, Texas — Two public servants in West Texas will soon be laid to rest.

Loving County Deputy Lorin Readmond, who was killed in a crash on January 29, is being escorted from Lubbock to Pecos on January 31.

Readmond's escort will begin at 1 p.m., and they are expected to pass through Midland on their way.

Amy Baiza, a communications officer with the Monahans Police Department, passed away on January 25.

A procession for Baiza will also be held on January 31. She will be escorted from the Midland International Airport to Fort Stockton.