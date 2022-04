Pedro Porras of Seagraves attempted to smuggle three undocumented migrants in the flatbed of his Ford pickup truck.

PRESIDIO, Texas — The Presidio County Sheriff's Office has arrested a male suspect charged with human smuggling.

Pedro Porras of Seagraves was stopped by Deputies earlier this morning who discovered three undocumented migrants hidden in a compartment of his Ford flatbed pickup truck.

Deputies used an x-ray machine to find three individuals after Porras was behaving suspiciously and eluded questions.