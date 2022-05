40-year-old Josue Reyes and 31-year-old Ninive Garcia were charged with four counts of smuggling of persons.

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas — The Presidio County Sheriff's Office has arrested two suspects involved in a human smuggling incident.

40-year-old Josue Reyes and 31-year-old Ninive Garcia were found at an Auto Zone in Presidio by the U.S. Border Patrol. The suspects planned on smuggling four undocumented migrants into the United States.