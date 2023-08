At last update, the Oncor outage map listed the estimated time of restoration as currently unknown.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Oncor is reporting an outage impacting 1,739 customers in Midland County.

At last update, the Oncor outage map listed the estimated time of restoration as currently unknown.

At this time there is no word on what caused the outages.

Oncor serves over 98,000 customers overall in the county.