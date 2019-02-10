Officers in West Texas and southeast New Mexico are showing support for those fighting against breast cancer.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and many local law enforcement will be sporting a pink badge throughout October.

This includes police officers in Hobbs, New Mexico as well as police officers and sheriff's deputies in Odessa, Texas.

For more information on Breast Cancer Awareness Month you can visit this website.

