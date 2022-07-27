Plane makes emergency landing on I-20 near Pecos

There were no injuries to the pilot or damage to any other vehicles.

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — A plane made an emergency landing on I-20, just east of Pecos Wednesday night.

According to the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office, pilot Adam Streeter, 52, was traveling from Austin to El Paso when he began experiencing catastrophic engine failure at about 10,000 feet.

Traffic control told him that that the closest airport to him was in Pecos.

However, because the engine was billowing smoke and there was oil on the windshield of the plane, he was not able to see and declared an emergency landing on the interstate between a truck tractor and a pickup.

