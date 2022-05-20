Petroleum Museum to host 'Movie Maker Mondays'

There will be four events held between the months of June and July

MIDLAND, Texas — The Petroleum Museum will be holding its "Movie Maker Mondays" starting in June.

Each event will be held on the first and third Mondays of June and July. There will be a movie featured along with engineering challenges, hand-on experiments and games.

These events are for ages 6-12 and will cost $10 for museum members and $15 for non-museum members.

The Movies that will be shown include: