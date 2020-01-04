Permian Basin Area Foundation has opened its Emergency Relief Fund for donations in response to the COVID-19 health crisis.

Donations may be made online via the Foundation’s website at www.pbaf.org/give or by mailing a check to the Foundation with Emergency Fund in the memo.

Donations to this Fund will be used to quickly deploy grants to nonprofit organizations addressing the immediate needs of the COVID-19 crisis.

As Permian Basin Area Foundation continues to monitor the local, national and worldwide ramifications of COVID-19, the Foundation is focused on the impact it is having on our nonprofit community.

Numerous nonprofits are providing many more services during the crisis than ever anticipated.

Replenishing these organizations’ budgets and supplies is a top priority as a community foundation.

RELATED: These states have issued stay-at-home orders. What does that mean?

RELATED: Why health experts aren't warning about coronavirus in food

RELATED: Healthy-looking people spread coronavirus, more studies say