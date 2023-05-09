Opening night for 'Rumors' set to start Friday

Midland Community Theater's upcoming comedy will run from Sept. 8-30 every Friday and Saturday.

MIDLAND, Texas — This week is opening night for Midland Community Theater's upcoming comedy, 'Rumors'!

The play centers around four couples who arrive at an anniversary party for New York's deputy, mayor and wife, only to find the mayor wounded in bed and his wife missing.

This comedy is recommended for ages 12 and up, and the show even includes NewsWest 9's own Victor Lopez as Glen Cooper!

The performances start this Friday, Sept. 8, and will run all the way until the 30th.