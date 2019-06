ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has received a donation of 100 teddy bears for their Teddy Bear Patrol Program.

HSB Insurance Services donated the bears on the morning of June 25.

The bears will be used for the Odessa Teddy Bear Patrol Program.The program, which began in 1990, allows authorities to use the stuffed animals to comfort children who are involved in a traumatic event.

For more information on the program you can visit OPD's website.