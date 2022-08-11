OPD: Man from out of state makes threatening calls to local church

The department said they released the information because some community members were asking about a police presence.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department announced Thursday they were investigating after a man from out of state made threatening calls to a local church

According to OPD, around 12:30 p.m., the department received a call for threats made to Connection Christian Church.

Officers investigated the incident and blocked off the area until it was deemed safe again.

Investigation revealed that a man from another state was making the threatening calls to the church.

The department said action will be taken to address the situation and that they released the information because some community members were asking about a police presence.