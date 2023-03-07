OPD asks for public's help finding missing person

Rebecca "Becky" Demory, 32, was last seen at Odessa Regional Medical Center on Feb. 28.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing person.

She is described as being about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds, with dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

Demory could possibly be driving a silver 1999 Dodge Durango.