OPD asks for public's help finding missing person

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing person.
Rebecca “Becky” Demory, 32, was last seen at Odessa Regional Medical Center on Feb. 28.
She is described as being about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds, with dark brown hair and hazel eyes.
Demory could possibly be driving a silver 1999 Dodge Durango.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0002772.