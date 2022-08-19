One dead after fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash in Midland County

48-year-old Gina Daugherty of Midland was pronounced dead on August 17 at Midland Memorial Hospital.

MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred on August 15 at 9:47 p.m.

48-year-old Gina Daugherty of Midland was the pedestrian killed in the incident on FM-307.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2010 Dodge Ram 2500 with a trailer was traveling eastbound on FM-307, while Daugherty was walking east in the middle of the road. The driver's side mirror hit Daugherty who was immediately transported to Midland Memorial Hospital after in critical condition.

Daugherty would eventually succumb to her injuries and pass away on August 17.