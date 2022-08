The incident occurred on July 31 at 5:27 a.m. in the 1100 block of E. 42nd St.

ODESSA, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Odessa on July 31 in the 1100 block of E. 42nd Street.

22-year-old Ragan Richardson of Odessa was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation revealed that a White 2016 BMW was traveling westbound in the outside lane when it left the roadway and hit a telephone pole, a bus stop enclosure and a large sign.