One dead after fatal crash in Midland

21-year-old Dawson Garret Gowin was killed in the crash at 12:50 a.m. on January 23.
MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Midland at Andrews Highway and North Midland Drive.

Around 12:50 a.m. on January 23, Midland Police and Fire Rescue both responded to a two-vehicle crash. 

The investigation revealed that the driver of a Lincoln SUV was traveling eastbound on Andrews Highway and came to a stop at the red light on Andrews Highway and North Midland Drive.

21-year-old Dawson Garret Gowin was driving a Crown Victoria passenger car that failed to stopped at the red light and rear-ended the Lincoln SUV. Gowin was pronounced dead shortly after. 

The investigation is still ongoing. 

