One dead after fatal crash in Martin County

58-year-old Hilario Juarez of New Mexico was killed in the crash that occurred on November 12.

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in Martin County after a fatal crash occurred on November 12.

58-year-old Hilario Juarez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2003 Freightliner with a trailer was traveling north on CR D3400 and approaching the intersection of SH 176, while a 1997 Ford F-350, driven by Juarez, was traveling west on SH 176.

The Freightliner failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign, which led to a collision with Juarez.

Juarez immediately succumbed to his injuries after the crash, while the driver of the Freightliner was not injured.