One dead after fatal crash in Martin County

58-year-old Hilario Juarez of New Mexico was killed in the crash that occurred on November 12.
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in Martin County after a fatal crash occurred on November 12. 

58-year-old Hilario Juarez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. 

The initial investigation revealed that a 2003 Freightliner with a trailer was traveling north on CR D3400 and approaching the intersection of SH 176, while a 1997 Ford F-350, driven by Juarez, was traveling west on SH 176. 

The Freightliner failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign, which led to a collision with Juarez.

Juarez immediately succumbed to his injuries after the crash, while the driver of the Freightliner was not injured. 

The investigation is still ongoing, and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information. 

