One dead after crash in Andrews

ANDREWS, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash in Andrews on December 19 at around 5:00 p.m.

37-year-old Misty Dawn Dorries of Andrews was killed in the crash that occurred at the intersection of US 385 and SE County Road 1500.

The initial investigation revealed a 2021 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on US 385, while a 2004 Buick LeSabre, the vehicle that Dorries was in during the crash, was traveling westbound on SE 1500 and attempted to cross both southbound lanes of US 385. The LeSabre failed to yield the right of way to the F-150 and struck the passenger side.

Dorries was immediately transported to Permian Regional Medical Center in Andrews where she was soon after pronounced dead. The driver of the Buick LeSabre was transported to Medical Center Hospital and is in stable condition, while the driver of the Ford F-150 was transported to Permian Regional Medical Center and had minor injuries.

Dorries was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash. The investigation is still ongoing.