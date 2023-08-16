x
A Midland man is dead after a crash in Martin County

22-year-old David Contreras was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Aug. 15.
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — Midlander David Contreras, 22, died in a crash Tuesday morning along FM 1208 which was three miles east of Midland.

Contreras, who was driving a 2019 GMC 3500, was traveling northbound on FM 1208.

Genuel Jayesky Becerra-Abreu, 35, who was driving a 2002 Kenworth truck with a trailer, was also going northbound on FM 1208. He was parked on the southbound lane's west shoulder.

Becerra-Abreu failed to yield the right of way to Contreras and made a right-hand turn into a "private drive." Contreras' vehicle struck Becerra-Abreu's vehicle and Contreras died at the scene.

Becerra-Abreu was not injured in the crash.

