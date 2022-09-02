One dead after a fatal crash in Reeves County

56-year-old Gary Ball was killed in the crash on August 30.

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Reeves County on August 30.

56-year-old Gary Ball was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle is in stable condition at Reeves County Hospital.

The initial investigation revealed that Ball was traveling westbound on SH 302, while the other driver was traveling eastbound on SH 302. Ball crossed over the center line and collided with the other vehicle. Ball's vehicle caught fire upon impact.