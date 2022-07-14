One dead after a fatal crash in Midland

67-year-old Wanda Kendrick passed away due to her injuries sustained in the accident on July 13.

MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on July 13 around 10:40 p.m. in Midland.

MPD Officers were dispatched to the intersection of S. Big Spring Street and W. New Jersey Avenue in reference to the two-vehicle crash.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2020 Chevrolet Spark was traveling westbound in the 300 block of W. New Jersey Avenue when it failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of S. Big Spring Street and W. New Jersey Avenue. The Chevrolet Spark would end up striking a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup traveling northbound in the 1100 block of S. Big Spring Street. After hitting into the GMC Sierra, the Chevrolet Spark veered off the roadway and hit a small tree.

67-year-old Wanda Kendrick, the driver of the Chevrolet Spark, was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital by EMS with life-threatening injuries. Kendrick would later pass away due to her injuries sustained during the accident.