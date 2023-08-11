One dead after a fatal crash in Gaines County

GAINES COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Gaines County on August 10.
37-year-old Cody Wayne Satterfield of Seminole was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two people involved in the crash were not injured.
The initial investigation revealed that a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on SH 214, while a 2017 Harley Davidson, driven by Satterfield, was traveling northbound on SH 214. A 2016 Ford F-150 was following behind Satterfield. The driver failed to yield the right of way and turned left, which lead to a crash with Satterfield. Satterfield was ejected from the vehicle and hit by the Silverado following him.
The investigation is still ongoing and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information.