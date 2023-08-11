One dead after a fatal crash in Gaines County

37-year-old Cody Wayne Satterfield of Seminole was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two people involved in the crash were not injured.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on SH 214, while a 2017 Harley Davidson, driven by Satterfield, was traveling northbound on SH 214. A 2016 Ford F-150 was following behind Satterfield. The driver failed to yield the right of way and turned left, which lead to a crash with Satterfield. Satterfield was ejected from the vehicle and hit by the Silverado following him.