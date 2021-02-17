Oncor updates public about ongoing outage issues across Texas

They also provided answers to frequently asked questions.

TEXAS, USA — Oncor has announced that controlled outages will remain in place as directed by ERCOT.

They say they were able to restore some of the recent power load and increase their ability to rotate outages through Texas.

Oncor understands that there are still many customers without power, but that they will continue to do their best to fix this issue.

They say, however, that with low temperatures continuing across the state and an increased demand in power, ERCOT will be forced too reduce these additional loads.

Oncor has said that some of its most frequently asked questions are about 'why is my power out', 'How does Oncor decide who is affected by rotating outages' and When will my power be restored'?

Oncor says that there are two main reasons for your power being out. The first being that they decided to do these controlled power outages, and the second being that the second winter storm caused more ice, snow and sleet, which hurt certain service territories.

Oncor decides who is affected by rotating outages by looking at the variety of load factors. This includes the amount ERCOT has directed them to drop and the amount available to safely disconnect. These outages will typically occur in residential neighborhoods and commercial areas.

Lastly, Oncor says that ERCOT cannot predict at this time when the power will be getting turned back on in your areas. Once, ERCOT allows Oncor to deliver power, they will safely be able to deliver this to its customers.

Overall, Oncor says ERCOT has not given them a definitive answer to when the power will be on and that customers need to expect extend outages.