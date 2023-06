One person died and another was taken to the hospital.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa released information on a deadly crash near SH 302 and FM 1936 Monday night.

According to the city, the wreck involved two vehicles.

One person died and another person was taken to the hospital. Their identities and the condition of the injured person have not been released at this time.

There is no word yet on what caused the wreck.