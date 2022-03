The Ector County Jury found 32-year-old Chandra Diane Johnson guilty for stabbing Marco Go back in March of 2021.

ODESSA, Texas — An Ector County Jury has found 32-year-old Chandra Diane Johnson guilty of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon for her involvement in the stabbing of Marco Gonzalez back in March 2021.

Johnson has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.