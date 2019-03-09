ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has extended their thanks to all who assisted during their active shooter investigation.

Since August 31, law enforcement agencies, businesses and individuals have helped the police in a variety of ways.

Many helped to feed the officers over the long weekend. These included Whataburger, Chick-fil-A, Kent Kwik and numerous others.

OPD says Oscar Suchill and his family even brought an American flag sign, which has been posted in front of the police department.

Odessa Police Department

Odessa Police Department OPD Investigating Fatal Crash The Odessa Police Department Traffic ... Unit is currently Investigating a fatal crash near 42nd and Andrews Highway. At this time both eastbound and westbound lanes on 42nd Street are shut down. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternatives routes until further advised.

RELATED: Midland VFW Post 4149, American Legion Post 19 joining forces to host benefit for victims of Odessa shooting

RELATED: Here are the victims of the Permian Basin shooting

RELATED: Family Assistance Center offers shooting victims and their families support