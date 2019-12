ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are asking the public for help locating a missing woman.

Olga Fernandez, 66, was last seen Thursday just before 11 a.m. at the Summertree Apartments.

She was wearing a red and blue shirt with blue jeans, measures 5'3" tall and weighs around 150 pounds. Fernandez also has brown, shoulder length hair.

If you have any info on Fernandez's whereabouts you are asked to call the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.