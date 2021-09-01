x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Odessa man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Ector County

Hector R. Talamantes, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Odessa Fire Rescue.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas —

An Odessa man was killed in a 2-vehicle wreck in Ector County on Sunday. 

According to DPS, Maria Rodirguez-Saenz, 31, of Odessa, was driving a 2015 Ford F-150 north on State loop 338. 

Hector R. Talamantes, 38, of Odessa, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban south on State Loop 338. 

Rodriguez-Saenz failed to drive in a single lane and hit Talamantes. 

Talamantes was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Odessa Fire Rescue. Rodriguez-Saenz was transported to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa with incapacitating injuries. 

This is all the information we have at this time. The wreck is still under investigation.