Odessa man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas —
An Odessa man was killed in a 2-vehicle wreck in Ector County on Sunday.
According to DPS, Maria Rodirguez-Saenz, 31, of Odessa, was driving a 2015 Ford F-150 north on State loop 338.
Hector R. Talamantes, 38, of Odessa, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban south on State Loop 338.
Rodriguez-Saenz failed to drive in a single lane and hit Talamantes.
Talamantes was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Odessa Fire Rescue. Rodriguez-Saenz was transported to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa with incapacitating injuries.
This is all the information we have at this time. The wreck is still under investigation.