Odessa man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa man was killed in a 2-vehicle wreck in Ector County on Sunday.

According to DPS, Maria Rodirguez-Saenz, 31, of Odessa, was driving a 2015 Ford F-150 north on State loop 338.

Hector R. Talamantes, 38, of Odessa, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban south on State Loop 338.

Rodriguez-Saenz failed to drive in a single lane and hit Talamantes.

Talamantes was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Odessa Fire Rescue. Rodriguez-Saenz was transported to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa with incapacitating injuries.