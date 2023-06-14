Odessa Fire Rescue responds to structure fire

The fire took place at L&L Manufacturing around 4:15 a.m. according to the City of Odessa.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire earlier this morning around 4:15 a.m. at 3840 N. Ogilvy Ave according to the City of Odessa.

The fire took place at L&L Manufacturing, and it is believed to have started on the exterior and worked its way into the building for a short period of time.

No injuries were reported and there is no cause yet revealed for how the fire started. ECSO was also at the scene.