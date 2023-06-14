Odessa Fire Rescue responds to structure fire

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire earlier this morning around 4:15 a.m. at 3840 N. Ogilvy Ave according to the City of Odessa.
The fire took place at L&L Manufacturing, and it is believed to have started on the exterior and worked its way into the building for a short period of time.
No injuries were reported and there is no cause yet revealed for how the fire started. ECSO was also at the scene.
The investigation is still ongoing and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information.